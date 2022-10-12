(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are pleased with the progress on the district's comprehensive facilities assessment.
In June, the Red Oak School Board selected Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture out of Omaha to conduct the roughly $30,000 assessment to gauge and develop a 5-10 year plan and outlook for the district regarding its facilities. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the first couple of months of the assessment have been going well.
"They've done a very good job of getting in the buildings, inspecting them, and doing the assessment of the envelope, the systems -- HVAC, electrical, and those kinds of things, -- so, I think they know exactly where we stand in terms of the functionality of our existing buildings," he said. "The next phase, and what Alley Poyner is really digging into now, is the community engagement piece where they're going out and trying to get feedback from as many district stakeholders as possible."
Architect Daric O'Neal has been providing monthly updates to the board during the process. Last month, O'Neal said meetings with staff and the district's School Improvement Advisory Committee revealed some initial priorities, including storage access, safety and security, and more space overall in certain areas at Inman Elementary.
Lorenz says the district has also been pleased with the number of perspectives the architecture firm is seeking in the planning.
"They met with our School Improvement Advisory Committee, they met with two groups of teachers, and have another large community forum scheduled for October 26th, so we want people to be aware of that and we'd like as many people as possible to come to that," Lorenz explained. "Really, they're collecting input, they're just getting a sense of what people are seeing, what people are feeling, and they're challenging them to think big -- what would they like to see or what are some opportunities that we have."
However, the superintendent says it will still likely be at least a month or two before final results are presented to the board, given the significant scope of the assessment.
"They need some time to kind of collect all that data and group that data into themes, because ultimately this is a long range plan," said Lorenz. "This is not a short term 'what's the thing we need to do,' this is 'how are we going to proceed for the next five, 10, or 15 years with respect to our facilities.'"
Lorenz adds the firm hopes to have the assessment wrapped up by the end of the fall semester. Lorenz made his comments on KMA's 7:05 Newscast Tuesday morning. You can hear the full interview below: