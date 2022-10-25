(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are optimistic despite a decrease in enrollment this year.
That's according to Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz, who tells KMA News his district sits at 1,034 students for its certified enrollment for the 2022-23 school year, a decrease of 39 students from the previous year. October 15 was the deadline for Iowa districts to submit certified enrollment reports for this school year. Despite the decline, Lorenz says he and his staff will continue to focus on the ways they can improve the school's offerings to draw more students back to the district.
"We're going to keep focusing on what we can control -- teaching and learning," said Lorenz. "We're going to continue to enhance our practice, continue to improve our programs, and just do the best job that we can to keep pushing forward."
The decrease for the 2022-23 school year comes after a similar increase in students during the 2021-22 school year, putting the district back to a similar figure from before the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, 16 students open enrolled out this past year, while two open enrolled into the district.
However, Lorenz says there's likely a myriad of reasons that have led to the decrease in enrollment.
"I don't know that I can put my figure on anyone thing and certainly it's not something we can distill into a sound bite or a couple of bullet points," Lorenz explained. "I think like every other district that's experiencing declining enrollment, there are a number of factors at play."
Lorenz says certified enrollment numbers are critical, given the state's reliance on the figure for supplemental aid.
"Our funding is based on students, so when you see a decline that means we have less money and we're asked to do more with less," said Lorenz. "So I think enrollment is critical."
Lorenz adds two additional students have open enrolled into the district, and three who had previously enrolled out returned this year. However, he says those numbers won't be reflected in the certified 2022-23 count.