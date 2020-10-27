(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are reporting a slight dip in certified enrollment numbers for this school year.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak School Board heard a report on enrollment numbers for the district, which were due to the Iowa Department of Education October 15th. Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News Red Oak's numbers show a small increase in students compared to last year.
"We certified at 1,036.58 students, which is down about 2.5 kids from last year," said Lorenz. "Even though we were hoping for an increase, we're pretty pleased with that number."
Despite the decrease, Lorenz says Red Oak actually did better than a number of schools in southwest Iowa when it comes to enrollment decline.
"Enrollments are down across the state and actually across the country due in large part to COVID-19," said Lorenz. "By comparison, when we look at other Hawkeye Ten schools where the average decline was over 27 students -- or 2% of enrollment -- we feel pretty good about the fact that we're just down two-tenths of a percent."
Supplemental state aid for next school year is tied to certified enrollment for this year. Lorenz says that means the Red Oak District will have to utilize the state's 101% budget guarantee, which ensures each district is guaranteed an increase of at least 1% in state money over the previous year's budget to offset declining enrollment.
"It means that we will be on the budget guarantee, which is something that the state does to ensure some continuity from year-to-year," said Lorenz. "We are going to be looking at new money in the amount of about $73,000 next year, which is nothing to sneeze at, but it's certainly not all that we had hoped for."
Lorenz was a guest on KMA's 7:05 Newscast Tuesday morning. You can hear the full interview below.