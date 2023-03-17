(Red Oak) -- Like many across the state, Red Oak school officials are having to crunch some extra numbers in their upcoming budget preparations.
During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak School Board discussed the district's budget proposals and priorities for the 2023-24 school year. School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says they are anticipating an increase from the district's current property tax levy of $15.41 per thousand dollars, which had decreased over the past few years. Lorenz says a decrease in overall property valuations is one of the issues.
"Our total property values have actually decreased from last year, and in talking with our friends from Piper & Sandler, they've never seen a change so close to $1,000," said Lorenz. "But, $737 -- that makes us special apparently in the financial world."
While residential, agricultural land, and agricultural buildings averaged a 2.5% increase in value, Lorenz says the gains were counteracted by a 5.3% and 4.2% decrease in value on commercial and industrial properties, respectively.
The superintendent says the valuations decrease also comes with a 3.6% drop in certified enrollment, which does make the district subject to the state's 101% budget guarantee.
"We have to levy an additional $133,000 just to get to that level, and that alone equates to a $0.32 increase on our levy rate," he said. "So, that goes from $15.41 this year and if we were to go ahead and let this roll, it would be $15.73 per thousand."
Thus, Lorenz had prepared a scenario where the district could increase the overall levy to $15.60 per thousand, primarily adjusting two levies -- debt service and management. Lorenz says the district has been maxing out its surplus debt service levy in recent years.
"So we can levy up to $4.05 and use that to prepay the principal on our 2018 GO bonds that become callable in 2025," Lorenz explained. "In doing that, we not only save taxpayer's dollars, but we also accelerate our bonding capacity in the future. The more we pay down now, the quicker we could actually bond something moving forward."
However, he added if the debt service levy stayed the same, it would save taxpayers over $94,000 in future interest payments on top of the nearly $165,000 that has already been saved.
With the management fund, Lorenz cautions that expenses covered by the fund, such as workman's compensation and liability insurance, can be unpredictable. However, he adds they already have a healthy balance to pay for such costs. Thus, Board President Bret Blackman suggested making further cuts to the management levy as needed to cushion the overall increase, to which other board members agreed.
"For management, we've been healthy because of not having the need to withdraw for workman's comp and things for the last few years, and even if the state passes the new changes where we can levy for teacher hiring incentives, would you say we're still in a healthy position," said Blackman.
"Yes," Lorenz responded.
"So going into next year, if we lower our management fund rate, we would still be in a healthy position, at least in the next year, to respond to any changes."
While the district would be fine for the upcoming school year, Lorenz added they could need to raise the management levy again in future budgets. Following the discussion, while not setting an exact number, board members advised Lorenz to keep the levy at or below $15.60 per thousand. Schools, cities, and counties have until the end of April to have their budgets certified.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the hiring of Abigail Weeks as a Classroom Teacher at Inman Elementary, Sierra Wilkinson as a Science teacher at the Junior-Senior High School and the Junior High Student Council Sponsor, Janelle Erickson on a Full-Time Basis as as District Teacher Librarian and Multi-Occupations Teacher at the Jr-Sr High School and the Senior High Student Council Sponsor, and Coleman Mullenix as the Senior High Student Council Sponsor for the 2023-24 school year, and Brittany Wiig as Head Varsity Softball Coach, Lanie Brule as a Paraprofessional at Red Oak Early Childhood Center, and Dillon Wiser as Junior High Boys Track Coach for the 2022-23 school year.
--Approved the resignation of Laura LaPrell as a High School English Language Arts Teacher at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
--Approved the 2023-24 District Calendar.
--Approved participating in the Iowa K-5 OpenSciEd Pilot Program for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.
--Approved extending the OPAA Food Service Management Contract through the 2023-2024 school year.
--Approved a resolution for the acceptance of a video message board from the Red Oak Optimist Club.
--Approved the renewal of Frontline Education Software Applications for the 2023-2024 School Year for $35,701.06.
--Approved the District Career and Academic Plan for the 2023-2024 school year.
--Approved repairing a Wheelchair Accessible Bus at Precision Diesel for $8,363.98.