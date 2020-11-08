(Red Oak) — Red Oak School officials have suspended co-curricular and extracurricular activities until November 20th due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
Red Oak Activities Director Mark Erickson announced Sunday that after consulting with Montgomery County Public Health, all co-curricular or extracurricular student, staff or community activities — including lessons, practices, performances or meetings — are being shut down until Friday, November 20th.
As part of the shutdown, there will be no Veterans Day program at the school Wednesday and the fall play performances scheduled for November 13-15 have been cancelled. Students and families involved in the play will receive communication from Play Director Laura Horn with more information.
Red Oak is the second area school to put a moratorium on activities. Glenwood last week announced a similar shutdown of activities. Both schools will remain with in-person learning for the time being.