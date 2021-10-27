(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials want to continue using an important revenue source to the district.
That's why officials are asking voters to renew the district's revenue purpose statement in Tuesday's general elections. Approval of the referendum would allow Red Oak's district to access funding from the statewide penny sales tax under Secure An Advanced Vision for Education--or SAVE program.
"It doesn't affect local taxes," said Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz. "It simply indicates how districts can use the money already being taxed through that statewide penny (sales tax)."
Lorenz says action by the Iowa Legislature in 2019 allowed districts to use SAVE dollars for a variety of infrastructure projects.
"The penny sales tax is collected across the state," he said. "It's allocated to districts based on their previous year certified budget enrollment. And, districts typically use those funds for infrastructure--which is to say construction, renovation, general maintenance, safety, security and technology. So, it's a very common thing. We're just in the situation where our revenue purpose statement expires on January 1st. So, we're seeking voter approval to use these funds in the future."
Among other things, the revenues also provide funding for demolition, cleanup or other costs associated with a disaster, maintaining public recreation places and playgrounds, payment of principal or interest of retirement of general obligation bonds, and providing tax relief. Lorenz says SAVE dollars are a much-needed revenue source.
"When you look back on, well, the renovations that we recently completed," said Lorenz, "SAVE was a big part of that. So, we count on these funds. And, certainly, updating our revenue purpose statement's going to allow some long-term facilities and capital planning that is always needed."
The revenue purpose statement needs a simple majority in order to pass.