(Red Oak) — The Red Oak City Council is seeking funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help with a culvert and street repair project.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the council held a public information meeting and accepted public comments on plans to start the application process for a USDA Rural Development grant. City Administrator Brad Wright says the project covers improvements to 8th Street near Acorn Acres Apartments.
"The estimated project cost right now is just over $91,410," said Wright. "Of which, through this grant if it's approved, we will get about $50,000 -- that's the max and we're trying to maximize what we get out of the USDA. We'll be putting in the other $41,000."
Wright says the project will fix some issues with a culvert and roadway, making it a much smoother area.
"This is doing it right and getting it done," said Wright. "There's an inverted speed bump that's been there for years and years. We'll take that out far enough and get that smoothed up and the culvert in good shape. Acorn Acres has spent a great deal of money getting that waterway improved down through there. This will allow us to assist on the top end of that ditch as well."
No action was required by the council Monday, and Wright says the city will begin the application process. In other street-related matters, the council approved a change order with Omni Engineering, adding over $25,000 worth of work to summer street work. Wright says the extra work was possible after bids for the original project came in lower than expected. He says the majority of the change order includes paving of an alley between 6th and 7th streets, north of Oak Street.
"This has been a problem alley that we've had a tough time with," said Wright. "It's one of our few remaining alleys that's gravel and that's on a hillside. We've tried to get those paved through the year or asphalted through the years. It's been an ongoing maintenance issue, so this will get that taken care of. That's the alley between 6th and 7th, north of Oak."
Also included in the change order is the addition of an asphalt patch on the north side of the Gold Fair Building. Although the area is not a city street, the city agreed to pave it years ago as a joint project with the county and the fair board. Wright says he is working with the fair board to make drainage improvements before the city completes the patch.
"I hope before we do that to see them do some grading on the north side of there," said Wright. "That's Fair Board business because it's in their property, but the way that's sloped right now, it holds water against the north side of that asphalt all the way through there. We've talked to them that as long as it continues to hold that, it's going to be tough to keep that asphalt in decent shape."
In other business, the council set a public hearing for May 17th for an exchange of property between the city and school district and approved preliminary and final plats for two new subdivisions, as well as a rezoning request for one of the new subdivisions from industrial to highway commercial.