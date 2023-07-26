(Red Oak) -- Red Oak's Fountain Square Park is once again the site early next month for a special event highlighting area first responders.
For the seventh time, National Night Out will occur from 6-8 p.m. on August 1, featuring police departments, fire departments, EMS from across the region, and various state and county agencies. Amber Jennings is the Community Relations Liaison with the Red Oak Police Department. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, Jennings says the event is like many happening nationwide this year to help build comradery between first responders and the public.
"We just want people to come out and meet the first responders," said Jennings. "It's a free event for everyone that night with a lot of giveaways, food, and activities. You can also get different information about fire, farm, and health safety."
The event themed, "Public Safety-Safety of the Public" will include the local fire departments to focus on fire safety, groups such as AgriVision, Iowa Corn Growers, and POET Corning for farm safety, along with the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Montgomery County Public Health, Zion, and others to focus on health-related topics. Jennings adds the event is also an opportunity to view emergency response vehicles, both old and new, up close.
"A lot of the emergency vehicles will be open so people can look and see what's inside of them," she said. "A lot of people don't know what's inside them or what they do. There's also going to photo ops where you can get a picture with the police or fire trucks."
Additionally, Jennings says they will have one new attraction coming down from Des Moines through the State Historical Society of Iowa this year.
"The Iowa History 101 Mobile Museum will be coming to Red Oak from Des Moines and it will be here from 6-to-8 p.m. so that's a new attraction we've brought this year," said Jennings. "That's along with all the other first responders in surrounding counties that we have and several businesses and organizations will be there giving out food, ice pops--just a little bit of everything."
Free food from various local businesses and vendors on the square will also be available. Jennings adds the event has grown over the years.
"It's very important and I think throughout the years that we've done it, it has helped a lot with everything else going on in the world," Jennings emphasized. "Last year, we estimated around 2,000 people that came out for the evening and it was a hot one last year."
Residents are also reminded that the square and one block in each direction will close a 4 p.m. The full interview with Jennings and a map of the event's displays are available below: