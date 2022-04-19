(Red Oak) -- Economic developers from surrounding states will flock to Montgomery County next month for a regional development summit.
During the Red Oak City Council meeting Monday, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius announced that Red Oak and Stanton will host the National Rural Economic Development Association, or NREDA, Summit on May 10 and 11. Members from portions of Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, and Kansas are expected to attend. Silvius says discussions will range from housing initiatives to providing necessary technology for residents.
"Unique housing initiatives, as well as unique trends within workforce development with future jobs," said Silvius. "And then in Stanton we'll be talking a lot about creative placemaking and downtown revitalization. Partnership, public-private partnerships, and technology--broadband initiatives with cyber security and a data center."
The NREDA, founded in 1989, Silvius says, brings a great number of resources and opportunities to the community.
"They're a very professional group that focuses specifically on rural economic development, I would say they are leaders in looking at future topics that are relevant to addressing and growing rural areas," said Silvius. "And they also do a lot of legislative work with the national level in Washington, D.C. every other year. We go and we meet with the head of USDA the head of the National Rural Broadband Association."
Silvius, who has been a member of NREDA since 2009, adds it is an ample opportunity for communities such as Stanton and Red Oak to be put on the regional stage.
She adds the summit also comes at a critical time in addressing potential population loss in more rural areas and provides discussion on how to meet community needs, including how Red Oak could take advantage of its location relative to metro areas.
"You know we are close enough to the metro that we are a driving distance, for myself even, in commuting back and forth, and there's folks who are really looking to live in rural areas," said Silvius. "So as long as we have housing, broadband service, workforce opportunities, and then the opportunity for people to work from home, and the quality of place and life that people are looking for, which I think we have."
The cost to attend the event is $75 for the two days, including some meals, and for more information, contact Shawnna Silvius at mayor@redoakia.city or 402-217-1929.