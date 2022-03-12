(Adel) -- The Red Oak Speech Team competed in the State Individual Event Speech Contest Saturday in Adel.
Below are the results from Red Oak Speech Coach Laura Horn.
The Red Oak Individual Speech Team had a fantastic showing at ADM today for the Individual State Speech meet! We took 9 students in 13 events and the kids did such a fabulous job!
Receiving straight 1s:
* Gannon Sallach - Expository
* Griffin Eubank - Improv
* Grace Goldapp - After Dinner Speaking
* Tessa Rolenc - Expository
* Aedynn Graham - Storytelling
* Josie Rengstorf - Acting
* Grayson Hewett - Improv
Receiving mixed 1s (two judges gave them a 1 rating and one judge gave them a 2 rating):
* Michelle Grass - Lit Program and Prose
* Grayson Hewett - Storytelling
* Stef Medina - Poetry
Receiving mixed 2s (two judges gave them a 2 rating and one judge gave them a 1 rating):
* Tessa Rolenc - Prose
Receiving straight 2s:
* Josie Rengstorf - Solo Musical Theatre
Ms. Mangold and I are so very proud of these kids. They have worked hard all season long and the majority had their best performance today at State. We can’t ask for more than that!
If we have any All-State nominations, those will be announced Monday evening.