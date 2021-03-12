(Red Oak) -- Red Oak High School’s speech students participated in the State Individual Speech Contest on Friday.
The Red Oak High School speech team hosted their own in person State contest. The team had 9 students who performed in 14 events. Head coach Laura Horn presented the results.
Receiving straight 1s (all three judges) were:
Mya Southwell - Expository Address
Gannon Sallach - Prose
Mya Southwell - Prose
Araina Brummett - Public Address
Alexa McCunn - Radio News
Grayson Hewett - Improv
Aedynn Graham - Storytelling
Jenna Klyn - Lit Program
Aedynn Graham - Lit Program
Receiving Mixed 1s (a 1 from two judges and a 2 from the third judge) were:
Jenna Klyn - Acting
Gannon Sallach - Poetry
Josie Rengstorf - Original Oratory
Receiving straight 2s were:
Michelle Grass - Prose
Grayson Hewett - Radio News
Ms. Mangold and I are so proud of these kids! They’ve worked hard and we couldn’t have asked for a better season this year.