(Red Oak) -- Red Oak High School’s speech students participated in the State Individual Speech Contest on Friday.

The Red Oak High School speech team hosted their own in person State contest. The team had 9 students who performed in 14 events. Head coach Laura Horn presented the results.

Receiving straight 1s (all three judges) were:

Mya Southwell - Expository Address

Gannon Sallach - Prose

Mya Southwell - Prose

Araina Brummett - Public Address

Alexa McCunn - Radio News

Grayson Hewett - Improv

Aedynn Graham - Storytelling

Jenna Klyn - Lit Program

Aedynn Graham - Lit Program

 

Receiving Mixed 1s (a 1 from two judges and a 2 from the third judge) were:

Jenna Klyn - Acting

Gannon Sallach - Poetry

Josie Rengstorf - Original Oratory

 

Receiving straight 2s were:

Michelle Grass - Prose

Grayson Hewett - Radio News

 

Ms. Mangold and I are so proud of these kids! They’ve worked hard and we couldn’t have asked for a better season this year.

