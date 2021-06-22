Arrest

(Red Oak) – A Red Oak woman faces harassment charges.

Red Oak Police say 24-year-old Sabrina Marie Kammerer was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a warrant for 2nd degree harassment. Kammerer is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond.

