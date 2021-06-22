(Red Oak) – A Red Oak woman faces harassment charges.
Red Oak Police say 24-year-old Sabrina Marie Kammerer was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a warrant for 2nd degree harassment. Kammerer is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond.
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak woman faces harassment charges.
Red Oak Police say 24-year-old Sabrina Marie Kammerer was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a warrant for 2nd degree harassment. Kammerer is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.