Ryan Joseph Nelson
(Red Oak) -- A suspect faces multiple charges following their arrest in Red Oak Friday morning.

The Red Oak Police Department says 39-year-old Ryan Joseph Nelson was arrested around 9 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension, both simple misdemeanors. Authorities say the arrest occurred after officers conducted a traffic stop at the 100 block of North 2nd Street.

Nelson was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.

