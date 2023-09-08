(Red Oak) -- A suspect faces multiple charges following their arrest in Red Oak Friday morning.
The Red Oak Police Department says 39-year-old Ryan Joseph Nelson was arrested around 9 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension, both simple misdemeanors. Authorities say the arrest occurred after officers conducted a traffic stop at the 100 block of North 2nd Street.
Nelson was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.