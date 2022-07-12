(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man faces charges following a traffic stop in Red Oak early Tuesday morning.
Red Oak Police say 30-year-old Dylan James Hambright was arrested for driving while a license is denied for revoked on the prevous charge of OWI--a serious misdemeanor. The arrest took place after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of North Broadway at around 5:40 a.m. An investigation determined Hambright's license was revoked through Iowa.
Hambright was released from the Montgomery County Jail after posting $1,000 bond.