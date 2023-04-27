(Red Oak) -- This weekend, the ‘This and That Vendor & Craft Show’ is coming back to Red Oak.
The show has been running for six years now and offers exciting craft items for everyone, according to event coordinator Amber Nelson.
“I believe we started in 2017, so it’s been going quite awhile,” Nelson said. “We started out at Red Coach [Inn], and then they kind of made some changes up there, so we moved to the fairgrounds and that’s where we’ve been ever since.”
A wide variety of crafts will be offered at the show this year.
“They range from woodworking to crochet to upcycling,” Nelson said. “It’s just about everything you can imagine.”
In addition to craft-makers, vendors and food trucks, a fundraiser for a new local animal rescue, Animal Alliance in Red Oak, will also be featured at the craft show this year.
“With fundraisers, we try to have one or two a year,” Nelson said. “We know that this animal rescue is fairly new in Red Oak and a lot of people didn’t know about it or know what they did, so we wanted to try to help her get the word out on what she does with these animals.”
‘This and That Vendor & Craft Show’ takes place Sunday, April 30 from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. inside the White 4-H Building at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. Admission is free.
