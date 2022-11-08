(Red Oak) -- A pair of suspects were arrested following a traffic stop in Red Oak early Tuesday morning.
The Red Oak Police Department says 47-year-old Markus Eugene Johnson and 44-year-old Chad Michael Hill both of Red Oak were arrested shortly before 2:30 a.m. Authorities say Johnson was booked for possession of a controlled substance second offense-methamphetamine, an aggravated misdemeanor. Additionally, police say Hill was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor as well as two valid warrants including a Montgomery County warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief and an Adams County warrant for contempt of court-failure to appear.
The arrests took place during a traffic stop conducted by officers in the 100 block of West Hammond Street. Johnson and Hill were taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $2,000 and $5,000 bond, respectively. The police department was assisted by the Montgomery County K9 Unit, K9 Bane, and Montgomery County 911.