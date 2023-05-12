(Treynor/Red Oak) – Two southwest Iowa educators have been honored for their work inspiring students.
In special ceremonies at each school Friday, the Charles E. Lakin Foundation awarded Red Oak’s Kristina Chilton and Treynor’s Matthew Hansmann a $10,000 Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award.
Chilton currently teaches third grade in the Red Oak School District, while Hansmann is a high school science instructor at Treynor. Both winners were chosen from over 220 nominations received for this year’s awards, which are named after the late philanthropist Charles Lakin.
Teachers eligible must be from a non-urban school within a 40-mile radius of Lakin’s hometown of Emerson. Each teacher receives $10,000 for personal use, while their respective school district will receive $2,500. Chilton and Hansmann join Glenwood’s Kelsey Miller and Tri-Center’s Beth Nielsen as this year’s four award-winners.