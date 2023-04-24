(Red Oak) -- As brush fires in KMAland become a more common occurrence, one area fire department is looking to upgrade its rural field and brush fire equipment.
The Red Oak Fire Department, in partnership with the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, is raising funds to purchase a new brush truck. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce tells KMA News they intend to replace the current vehicle that has begun to show some wear and tear. Additionally, Bruce says the new vehicle will have several upgrades, including more significant ground clearance to reduce wear.
"Because when we go into the rural setting and have to go off road into miscellaneous terrain, it's imperative to have that clearance just so you're not tearing up the bottom part of the truck or getting stuck," said Bruce. "This truck will also allow us to have increased compartment space and we have none on our current truck and a little bit more space in the cab for gear and equipment."
Bruce says the new vehicle will also have space for extrication equipment. Additionally, he says the new truck will allow for safer and more efficient communication between firefighters in and outside the truck's cab.
"It allows the firefighter to be behind the cab of the truck so they can communicate with the operator where our current trucks, the rack is on the back of the truck where the firefighter stands for suppression," Bruce explained. "So, we want to definitely get that safety increase because again, you're off road and going through miscellaneous fields and so forth."
Bruce says the goal is to reach $200,000, and as of last week, they have raised nearly half of that. The latest bid they received for the vehicle came in at around $210,000. He adds that brush trucks are imperative for fighting fires well off of any road in a field where larger fire trucks can't go.
While heavy rainfall last week has prompted some area open burning bans to be rescinded, Bruce adds drought-like and dry conditions throughout much of the past year have made brush and field fires a nearly year-round battle.
"Typically in the past it was all based on moisture content, snow fall, and rain fall, but we've just been so dry that even up to (Wednesday) night I know they had a small grass fire over on U.S. Highway 71 and 250th Street on the east side of the county while we were out for the storms in the west part of the county," he said. "So, nobody's really had a reprieve from this season and this equipment is getting exercised on almost a daily basis."
But, Bruce says there is still quite a bit of time before a new vehicle would be available to the department. On top of continuing to find funding opportunities, he adds they are also dealing with years' worth of wait time between the "order date" and "receive date." Bruce says that is primarily due to the availability of chassis to producers of the specialized equipment.
"This day and age they just vary on production and availability to the dealers but it could potentially be a year to two years," said Bruce. "I know the bigger fire engines that are out there being built, some of those are being pushed to three years from the order date to the receive date. So, I think everybody's just feeling this crunch of supply and demand and not having chassis."
Those wishing to donate to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association can find online options on the department's Facebook page or mail a check to the association for the "Truck Fund" to 1904 North Broadway Street, Red Oak, Iowa, 51566.