(Red Oak) -- A facelift for the city of Red Oak's water tower has temporarily been put on hold.
Painting crews had been working over the later parts of the summer in Chautauqua Park, repainting and placing a primer coating on the water tower. While maintenance and assessment of the water tower is done annually, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the full-scale painting is typically done every 10 years. However, Silvius says crews have had to delay their current efforts primarily due to temperature differences inside and outside the tower.
"It was just too hot and I believe it started sweating because of the difference in the outside temperature and then the water inside which is about 55 degrees," said Silvius. "So, that sweating causes the primer to not adhere to the metal so they had to basically pause for right now."
Silvius says the city hopes to hear a date soon of when crews will return. She adds that high water usage during this time of year has led to large quantities of water moving through the tower on a daily basis.
"We actually circulate a million gallons of water a day during this peak season with people watering their grass and things like that," Silvius explained. "So, once that flow slows down and the temperature outside neutralizes a little bit more, we should be seeing that (paint job) get back into production."
Silvius did question the timing of the project due to the high summer temperatures but hopes crews can return in the next few weeks as fall arrives. Silvius adds that she also looks forward to the fresh, new paint job.
"I don't like the fact that we got the primer over the Red Oak (wording) and it's hard to see--when you come over that hill from the west coming into town, the whole face of the community does not look the same without our orange tower," Silvius emphasized. "So, I look forward to it being done."
Silvius adds the city also plans to share a proposed completion date once crews return.