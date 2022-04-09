(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest on a trio of charges early Saturday morning.
At approximately 3:18 AM, deputies initiated a traffic stop on the 200th street and Boxelder Avenue in Red Oak. Upon further investigation, deputies arrested Elysia Tylene White, 39, of Red Oak for possession of marijuana 1st offense (a serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor).
White was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she is being held on $1,000 bond.