(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman was arrested on an OWI charge following a wreck Wednesday night.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers responded to a wreck around 11:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Coolbaugh Street. Authorities say 26-year-old Aspen Renee Riley was driving a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander eastbound when she struck a parked car, causing her vehicle to overturn.
Riley was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated -- second offense -- an aggravated misdemeanor. She was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $2,000 bond. Damage to the Riley vehicle was estimated at $10,000, while damage to the parked vehicle was estimated at $4,000.