(Red Oak) — A Red Oak woman is in custody on a domestic assault charge.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers were called to the 2000 block of Eastern Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Saturday for an assault. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 36-year-old Samantha Ann Cox on a charge of domestic abuse assault — first offense.
She was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on no bond pending an initial appearance. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County 911 Dispatch Center assisted with the incident.