(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman is in custody on a domestic assault charge.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers were called to the 1600 block of East Summit Street around 9:15 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 54-year-old Barbara Darlene Wilson on a charge of domestic abuse assault -- first offense.
She was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on no bond pending an appearance before a magistrate. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted in the incident.