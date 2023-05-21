(Red Oak) – A Red Oak woman was arrested Saturday on numerous warrants out of Adams County.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 36-year-old Sarah Kay Reafleng in the 200 block of South 8th Street around 8:15 p.m. Reafleng was arrested on two separate Adams County warrants. The first warrant was for failure to appear on original charges of possession of marijuana and three counts of child endangerment. The second warrant was for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reafleng was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond.