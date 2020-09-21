(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman faces multiple drug charges following a traffic stop Monday.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop 1600 block of Summit Street around 1:50 a.m. Following an investigation, officers arrested 26-year-old Priscilla Ann Jones on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. Jones was also held on a Douglas County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Jones was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on no bond pending further court proceedings.