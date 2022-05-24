(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman faces multiple arrest charges following an arrest.
On Tuesday, officers with the Red Oak Police Department were called to Zion Recovery for a report of an abandoned child. The 41-day-old boy had been left with a counselor by his mother, who never returned. Red Oak Rescue came and transported the baby to the Montgomery County Hospital.
Red Oak PD identified the child and mother, but were unable to initially locate the mother. Approximately two hours later, the boy's mother came to Montgomery County Hospital. She showed signs of impairment, was given a breath test, and blew a .251 -- three times over the legal limit.
29-year-old Chantal Kaye Sperling was placed under arrest for abandonment of a dependent person -- a class C felony -- child endangerment -- an aggravated misdemeanor -- and public intoxication -- a simple misdemeanor.
Sperling was transported to the Montgomery County Jail, and is currently being held on $10,000 bond.
The Red Oak Police Department was assisted by Red Oak Rescue, Montgomery County Dispatch, Montgomery County ER staff, and the Department of Human Services.