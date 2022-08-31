(Red Oak) -- A suspect is in custody following an arrest in Red Oak Wednesday morning.
The Red Oak Police Department says 45-year-old Pegge Jo Williams of Red Oak was arrested shortly before 6:15 a.m. for domestic abuse assault 1st offense -- a simple misdemeanor. Authorities say Williams' arrest came after officers were called to 1104 North 3rd Street for a report of a female "out of control."
Williams is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on no bond until an appearance before a magistrate judge.