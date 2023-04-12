(Red Oak) -- A suspect faces theft and assault charges following an altercation in Red Oak early Wednesday morning.
The Red Oak Police Department says 30-year-old Amanda Joy Williams of Red Oak was arrested shortly before 7:30 a.m. for aggravated assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and 4th degree theft. Authorities say the arrest came after officers were called to 510 West Washington Avenue shortly before 5:45 a.m. for a report that an individual had been assaulted and that the alleged perpetrator, later identified as Williams, had stole their firearm and fled.
Police say arriving officers found that the victim and Williams had begun to argue and a fight over the victim's weapon broke out with Williams striking the victim a couple times before fleeing with the firearm. Authorities say officers were originally unable to locate Williams before someone in the 500 block of West Coolbaugh Street called and stated she was located on their front porch. Police say Williams still had the weapon in her possession at the time of the arrest.
Williams was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $2,000 cash bond.