(Red Oak) -- A suspect is in custody in connection with a stolen vehicle found in Red Oak.
Red Oak Police say 33-year-old Stacy Irene Kelly of Red Oak was arrested early Friday morning for 2nd degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification and fugitive from justice. Kelly was arrested after officers located a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Red Oak shortly after midnight.
Kelly is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Mills County Sheriff's Office assisted officers with the arrest.