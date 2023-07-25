(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman was arrested on a warrant in Montgomery County Monday night.
The Red Oak Police Department says 29-year-old Nicole Anne Kimpson was arrested shortly before 8:30 p.m. on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violation of probation on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine -- and child endangerment. Authorities say the arrest occurred in the 400 block of South 4th Street in Red Oak.
Kimpson was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $5,000 bond.