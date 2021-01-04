(Glenwood) -- A Red Oak woman faces multiple charges after allegedly leading authorities on a multi-state pursuit Friday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted a traffic stop around 4 a.m. in the Kwik Shop parking lot in Glenwood. Authorities say the vehicle fled from authorities nearly striking two patrol vehicles. The driver continued into Nebraska, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph.
Nebraska authorities were able to stop the vehicle and take the driver -- identified as 22-year-old Dakota Lynn Girouex -- into custody. Authorities say the vehicle was reported stolen out of Fremont County on December 26th.
Girouex faces several charges in Iowa and Nebraska, including arrest warrants in Mills, Fremont and Pottawattamie counties. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office and multiple Nebraska law enforcement agencies assisted in the incident.