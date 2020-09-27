(Prescott) — A Red Oak woman faces charges following her arrest in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 1300 block of Orange Avenue in Prescott for a stolen vehicle around noon Saturday. Authorities say they recovered the vehicle northwest of the residence with an unresponsive individual in the front seat.
The suspect — 30-year-old Mildred Douglas — was taken to CHI Corning for evaluation. After she was released from the hospital, Douglas was taken to the Adams County Jail on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief causing over $1,000 damage and burglary.
She was released pending further court proceedings.