(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman faces an OWI charge following an incident that occurred last month.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 53-year-old Kai Dione Swanson around 10 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of OWI -- first offense. The arrest stems from a wreck that occurred on May 24th at the intersection of North Broadway and West Reed Street.
Police say Swanson was driving southbound on Broadway, when she tried to turn onto Reed Street. The vehicle struck a curb and became disabled, causing an estimated $1,500 in damage. Officers conducted an investigation and tests from the Iowa DCI Lab confirmed that Swanson was intoxicated at the time of the accident.
Swanson was booked at the Montgomery County Jail and was released on her own recognizance by a magistrate judge.