(Council Bluffs) -- A Red Oak woman was critically injured when she crashed her car while attempting to flee from law enforcement.

The Iowa State Patrol says 21-year-old Alexa Raye Prichard was driving a 2010 Mazda MZ6 northbound on Interstate 29 actively attempting to elude law enforcement. Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the patrol says Prichard lost control of her vehicle and rolled several times. Prichard -- who was not wearing a seatbelt -- was ejected from the vehicle.

Prichard was taken to Nebraska Medicine by Council Bluffs Rescue with critical injuries. The State Patrol says the crash and pursuit remain under investigation.

