(Red Oak) -- A former Red Oak school district employee faces charges.
Red Oak Police say 33-year-old Angela Marie Kruse of Red Oak was arrested late Monday afternoon for 3rd degree sexual abuse--a class C felony. Kruse was arrested after officers received a report from the Iowa Department of Human Services regarding a female school district employee allegedly having sexual relations with a juvenile.
A former paraeducator in the district, Kruse was taken into custody following an investigation. She was later released from the Montgomery County Jail after posting $10,000 bond.