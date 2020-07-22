(Glenwood) -- A Red Oak woman was not injured after her vehicle struck a cow in Mills County.
According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Melinda Smits was driving a 2015 Chevy eastbound on Highway 34 near the Glenwood exit around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A sheriff's deputy was parked in the median attempting to block an at-large cow from walking onto the highway.
Authorities say the cow walked out of the median and was struck by the Smits vehicle. Smits was uninjured, but her vehicle sustained extensive damage when it slid off the road. Authorities were able to locate the owner of the cow, as well as two additional cows that were later located and contained.