(Red Oak) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak Monday afternoon.
Red Oak Police say the accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 34 and North 4th Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. Police say a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup driven by 20-year-old Blaine Leighton of Griswold was stopped at a stop sign on the north side of the intersection, while a 1996 Toyota Avalon driven by 49-year-old Alice Berendes of Red Oak was eastbound on 34. As Berendes approached the intersection with North 4th Street, Leighton's vehicle then entered the intersection and struck Berendes' car, which was unable to stop.
Berendes was taken by Red Oak Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Leighton was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.