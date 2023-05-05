(Phoenix) – A Red Oak man is now a world champion target shooter.
Earlier this spring, James Norris took home the top honor in the senior division at the Single Action Shooting Society World Championships in Phoenix. Norris says he has been collecting guns and target shooting nearly his whole life with a keen interest in pre-1900 model guns. He says his love goes back to when he was a kid.
"I wanted a Colt pistol at the local store," said Norris. "He bought me the cheapest one there was, which was called RG. It was $36 and within a month it was broken. I asked him if I could take the money in my account and buy the Colt. He said no, and we exchanged it and got another RG. It was broke in another 30 days. The third time at the store, he said I could use my money and that was tired of taking me to the store."
Norris has been a member of SASS for nearly 30 years. He says the competition format involves timed target shooting with three days of four stages each.
"We shoot 10 pistol-caliber rifle rounds generally, two revolvers -- each one loaded with five rounds -- hammers down with empty chambers and then for the shotgun it's about four shotgun rounds, which we have to load on the clock and unload on the clock," said Norris.
In the world championships, Norris entered the final day of the competition behind another shooter, but was able to put together a good final day to win.
"I went in there and shot the first two stages really well," said Norris. "Unfortunately, my friend had just a tiny little bobble loading the shotgun and gave up a couple seconds. So I was on top going into the last two stages. Going into those I thought I might have a chance to win the world championship if I shoot these next two alright, which puts a little pressure on you. I was able to shoot them alright and pull it off."
For Norris, shooting is a year-round endeavor that requires both physical and mental training.
"I shoot about 30,000 rounds a year, roughly, in practice and in competition," said Norris. "I try to do a dry fire practice almost every day, just for about 15 minutes every day."
Norris says he fell in love with older guns in particular because of the history involved with the era. During competition, Norris shoots under the moniker of Captain Jim Midnight.
"My childhood dog from when I was 6 until I was 16 was a purebred and his name -- which was given to him by the person we had got him from -- was Captain Midnight," said Norris. "So, I chose Captain Jim Midnight as my alias."
Norris says he plans to be back to defend his title. You can hear the full interview with Norris below.