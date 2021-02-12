(Red Oak) -- Beginning Monday, most of the Red Oak School District's instruction will be in-person.
Recently, the Red Oak School Board approved a recommendation to suspend remote learning, and conduct all classes in-person beginning February 15th. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz made the recommendation following Governor Kim Reynolds' mandate that all districts offer a 100% in-person learning option to parents. Though Reynolds' edict was aimed at some of the state's bigger districts who insisted on virtual learning only, Lorenz indicated conducting both in-person and remote classes was too much of a strain on Red Oak's instructors. Lorenz tells KMA News he's received mostly positive feedback on the transition.
"We've gotten a lot of praise for what we've done this year," said Lorenz. "We've had some parents who have been frustrated at the change, but they understand that was not of our doing, and that we're simply complying with the governor and the legislature. So, they've been very cooperative."
Approximately 94 Red Oak students were still in virtual learning as of this past week. Lorenz says most of those will be returning to the classroom.
"Fifty of those students are returning to full-time face-to-face instruction," he said. "We have about 10 that will be participating in what we call homebound instruction--which is going to be that instruction due to a medical condition that precludes kids from coming back. We've got 10 students that are going to pursue home schooling options, and we have just a handful of people we haven't heard from, that haven't return our calls. But, again, most of those kids are returning to face-to-face instruction."
Earlier, Lorenz indicated remote learning capabilities would still be part of the district's "toolbox" in terms of educational platforms. Red Oak is among the KMAland districts using virtual learning technology to continue instruction on snow days.