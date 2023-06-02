(Avoca) -- Conditions are improving slightly for customers of the Regional Water Rural Water District.
Regional Water officials announced Friday morning that the boil order in effect since May 25th has been lifted, but that mandatory water rationing is still in effect. Both the boil order and a level yellow protocol were implemented last week for users of the Avoca Treatment Plant Distribution System, including residents in rural Shelby, Cass, Harrison and northern Pottawattamie counties. Regional Water General Manager Tom Kallman tells KMA News customers' cooperation with conservation led to lifting the boil order.
"Folks have done that, and they've conserved," said Kallman. "We've been able to build the pressure back up in the system. Everything's back on line, and functioning properly. The bacteria test came back negative, so there was no contamination of our system. So, the boil advisory was lifted as of 8:30 this (Friday) morning. We are asking people to continue to conserve, so we don't end up having to go into another boil advisory."
Pressure problems with the Avoca water plant forced officials to mandate water restrictions. Kallman says the plant's pressure was at 80% nominal level as of Friday morning. However, Kallman stresses customers must continue to follow the restrictions.
"My personal opinion is, we're not out of the woods, yet," said Kallman. "But, I think we can see the end of the tree line. To me, it's going to be just a day-by-day, week-by-week process. The rain we had last (Friday) hopefully will work its way down to the wellfield depth, to where we're pumping water out of the ground."
Even after this situation eases, Kallman says problems with the current system remain. Recently, Kallman says USDA Rural Development awarded Regional Water as grant and loan package for improvements to plant, and lines between the facility and a nearby wellfield.
Affected customers must follow the continuing rationing measures:
---No outdoor watering or irrigation of any kind between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Watering of flowers, vegetable gardens, trees or shrubs less than four years old, plus new seeding and sod is permitted once per week, with an application not to exceed one inch and only between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
---No car washing is allowed, except at commercial establishments providing that service as their only means of income. Hours of use at those locations are limited to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
---No water will be used to fill private swimming pools, children's wading pools or similar facilities.
---No water will be used to clean streets, driveways or sidewalks.
---Large volume water users--including industries, motels, hotels, eating establishments and livestock confinements may be asked to scale back services and/or production.
---Schools are strongly urged to cancel P.E. and athletic competitions that require showers or attract crowds, or take other actions to reduce water consumption.
Anyone with questions should contact the Regional Water Office at 712-343-2413.