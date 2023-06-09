(Avoca) -- Regional Water Rural Water District officials are taking water conservation efforts a step further.
Level yellow restrictions remain in place for users of the Avoca Treatment Plant Distribution System, including residents in rural Shelby, Cass, Harrison and northern Pottawattamie counties. In addition to the previously-announced protocol, Regional Water officials say the use of the plant's water for spraying operations is now prohibited, and those conducting spraying operations must use other sources. Officials say the additional restriction is in response to the continued high demand for water and the reduced availability of water in the plant's wellfields due to drought conditions.
Regional Water officials say the system is working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to resolve the situation. For more information, contact the Regional Water office at 712-343-2413. The complete list of restrictions are listed here:
---No outdoor watering or irrigation of any kind between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Watering of flowers, vegetable gardens, trees or shrubs less than four years old, plus new seeding and sod is permitted once per week, with an application not to exceed one inch and only between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
---No car washing is allowed, except at commercial establishments providing that service as their only means of income. Hours of use at those locations are limited to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
---No water will be used to fill private swimming pools, children's wading pools or similar facilities.
---No water will be used to clean streets, driveways or sidewalks.
---Large volume water users--including industries, motels, hotels, eating establishments and livestock confinements may be asked to scale back services and/or production.
---Schools are strongly urged to cancel P.E. and athletic competitions that require showers or attract crowds, or take other actions to reduce water consumption.