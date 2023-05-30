(Avoca) -- Water rationing measures are still in order in portions of KMAland due to issues at a Pottawattamie County water plant.
Late last week, the Regional Water Rural Water District instituted level yellow protocol for users of the Avoca Treatment Plant Distribution System, meaning mandatory water rationing measures. Customers affected by the restrictions included residents in rural Shelby, Cass, Harrison and northern Pottawattamie counties. Officials declared the measures in response to continued system pressure issues beginning last Thursday. Regional Water General Manager Tom Kallman tells KMA News years of drought conditions caused the Avoca water plants pressure problems.
"The well field that we provide water to our customers from has deteriorated over the years due to the back-to-back years of drought," said Kallman. "Where we used to be able to pull a thousand or more gallons a minute out of the ground, we're down to a little over 800 gallons a minute available.
"Most recently, the demand for water exceeded the ability for the well field to provide water. That created a pressure issue in the system--when that happens, the system will shut down," he added.
While saying the plant is operating, Kallman says the challenge is for enough customers to follow rationing measures to restore the plant's water pressure.
"Basically, what that means is, I've got to be able to fill the seven elevated tours that I have--the water tanks that I have--to enough of a level that when folks are drawing off the system, it doesn't bring the pressure down too low. Once it gets down to critical, it shuts down."
Kallman says efforts to increase pressure continue. As of 1 p.m. Monday, the plant was at 60% nominal pressure.
"The state requires when you have the pressure loss, once you bring the system back up, before you bring any boil order, you have to make sure that nothing was introduced into the system that would contaminate it," said Kallman. "So, you do what they call bacteria tests. You have to do them three days in a row, and they have to come back negatively. You have do them for 24 hours."
Bacteria tests began Monday morning. Provided the tests are successful, and the plant's pressure is restored, Kallman says water restrictions could be lifted as early as Friday. In the meantime, affected customers must following the continuing rationing measures:
---No outdoor watering or irrigation of any kind between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Watering of flowers, vegetable gardens, trees or shrubs less than four years old, plus new seeding and sod is permitted once per week, with an application not to exceed one inch and only between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
---No car washing is allowed, except at commercial establishments providing that service as their only means of income. Hours of use at those locations are limited to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
---No water will be used to fill private swimming pools, children's wading pools or similar facilities.
---No water will be used to clean streets, driveways or sidewalks.
---Large volume water users--including industries, motels, hotels, eating establishments and livestock confinements may be asked to scale back services and/or production.
---Schools are strongly urged to cancel P.E. and athletic competitions that require showers or attract crowds, or take other actions to reduce water consumption.
Anyone with questions should contact the Regional Water Office at 712-343-2413.