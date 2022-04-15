(Des Moines, IA) -- The Republican National Committee has unanimously voted to have Iowa's Caucuses be the first Republican voting event in the next presidential election. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann was chairman of a panel that made the recommendation that Iowa, followed by New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina retain their positions at the front of the G-O-P's presidential selection process. The G-O-P decision comes as the Democratic National Committee launched a plan to have five states with racially diverse populations that may be toss-ups states in the 2024 presidential election go first.
(Johnston, IA) -- Preliminary information from the National Weather Service has confirmed eight tornadoes were part of Tuesday night's storms. The weather service rated two of those tornadoes as E-F-2s on the scale which classifies zero as the weakest and five as the strongest. Those were east of Bradgate and the other ran from Palmer to Gilmore City. There was an E-F-1 southwest of Rutland, and in Mason City. The was an E-F-zero in Kanawha. Mitchell and Howard County saw three tornadoes -- with two rated E-F-1s and the other an E-F-zero. Many buildings, houses and trees were damaged -- but there were no deaths or injuries reported following Tuesday's outbreak.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst hosted an event Thursday to hear from Iowans who work with sexual assault survivors. The panel comes after the Violence Against Women Act was reauthorized. The updated Violence Against Women Act provides new housing protections for victims as well as new investments in culturally-specific programs. Tiahni Carrasco is a sexual assault prevention specialist working with black middle school students in Waterloo. She says it's important for survivors, but it's also important that it is stopped before it happens. President Biden approved a bipartisan plan to reauthorize the law for five more years.
(Undated) -- Monday is the deadline to file your 2021 federal tax returns to avoid penalties and interest. I-R-S spokesman, Christopher Miller, says electronic filing remains the best option. He says it is especially important this year to file electronically because of some of the backlogs due to the pandemic. Miller says e-filing returns are more accurate, and you can generally expect to get a refund in less than 21 days if you choose direct deposit. April 15th is normally the federal tax filing deadline, but the deadline was moved back to Monday the 18th due to a holiday in the District of Columbia.