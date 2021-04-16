(Des Moines, IA) -- The man accused of killing a mother and her two children took the stand Thursday to say it was a case of self-defense. Closing arguments are scheduled for today (Friday) in the triple-murder case against Marvin Esquivel Lopez. He took the stand Thursday to say he had just returned from a hard day of work in July 2019 when he found a gun pointed at his face. He told the court 29-year-old Rosie Flores-Rodriguez was holding the gun and was angry, saying she was going to kill him. Esquivel-Lopez says he took the gun away from her and shot her. His wife had already told the court a different story.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in the state to fly at half-staff today (Friday) to honor fallen Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith. He is to be buried in Independence today (Friday). Under Reynolds’ order, flags at the State Capitol and within the Capitol complex, as well as flags on all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout Iowa will be lowered from sunrise to sunset. The governor is encouraging individuals, businesses, schools, local governments, and municipalities to follow suit. The 51-year-old Smith, a 27-year law enforcement veteran, was fatally wounded during a standoff in Grundy Center last week.
(Anamosa, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections says six out-of-state security experts will visit the Anamosa State Penitentiary and investigate the murders of two prison workers. The external investigation team includes six members from Minnesota and South Dakota. They will review the conditions at the prison where corrections officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte were beaten to death. They will examine security policies and procedures, then make recommendations on how the prison can improve safety and security. McFarland and Schulte were killed during an unsuccessful escape attempt three weeks ago.
(Davenport, IA) -- A 56-year-old Davenport home daycare operation has been charged with the death of a five-month-old girl who was in her care. Angela Marxen was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, and a misdemeanor. Le Claire police were called to a home for an “infant in distress” on February 5th. The girl was unresponsive with labored breathing. She was airlifted to an Iowa City hospital where she died four days later. Maxen was the only daycare provider present. An autopsy revealed the victim had suffered head injuries.