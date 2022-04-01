(Des Moines, IA) -- Two Republican voters are asking a judge to rule that Democratic U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer failed to qualify for the June Primary ballot. The State Objections Panel decided Tuesday that some signatures on her nominating petitions were invalid, but she did have enough. Republican attorney Allen Ostergren argued during Tuesday’s meeting that the panel was not following the same standards in Finkenauer’s case as it used on the first case of the day -- and more signatures for Finkenauer should have been thrown out. That argument is the basis of the request to the judge.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Disconnection notices will start going out to thousands of Iowa residents behind on their bills for electricity and natural gas as the winter moratorium on utility disconnections ends today (Friday). Figures from the Iowa Utilities Board show as of February more than 179-thousand accounts were past due, up from 165-thousand last year. The Iowa Department of Human Rights Energy Assistance Program Manager, Christine Taylor, says that has led to a 21 percent increase in families coming to Community Action to apply for assistance. Taylor says anyone now facing disconnection should contact their utility and their Community Action agency for help.
(Ankeny, IA) -- A survey released by the Realtors Land Institute shows land values haven’t dropped off at all. R-L-I spokesman Scott Siefert (SEE-fert) says from September First of last year to March First of this year, as a state average on farmland -- it went up 14-point-one percent. That includes all nine regions along with low-, medium-, and high-quality cropland. Seifert says land prices probably won’t change a lot in the short term as commodity prices remain strong. But other factors could start to impact them – including inflation, interest rate levels, and low supply of land being offered to the market.
(Marshalltown, IA) -- Nearly four years after a massive tornado hit the community of Marshalltown, work is getting underway to demolish and clean up damaged buildings that lie within the main downtown business district. Marshalltown city administrator Jessica Kinser says buildings on the south side and Main Street are first in line, and two buildings on the First Street side are going to be coming down. If all goes according to plan, the demolition should be finished in two weeks. The city then hopes to start rebuilding.