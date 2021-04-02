(Birmingham, AL) -- Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is among 13 attorneys general suing the Biden administration over rules on how federal stimulus funding is spent by the states. The case was filed Wednesday in a federal court in Alabama. The states are challenging a rule that keeps them from using some of the COVID relief money to offset tax cuts. The coalition is worried that provision can define any tax cut as taking advantage of those pandemic relief funds. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin has said the provision isn’t meant as a blanket prohibition on tax cuts.
(Anamosa, IA) -- Two inmates are Anamosa State Penitentiary are charged with two counts of first-degree murder after a botched escape attempt last month. Thirty-nine-year-old Thomas Woodard and 28-year-old Michael Dutcher are accused of killing a correctional officer and a nurse in the prison infirmary March 23rd. They are also charged with counts of attempted murder in the assault on an inmate who tried to stop them – and kidnapping for holding a second nurse against her will. Prosecutors say 50-year-old Lorena Schulte and 46-year-old Robert McFarland were beaten to death with hammers.
(Primghar, IA) -- Two parents are among three people charged in the death of a five-month-old baby in O’Brien County. Twenty-year-old Lawrence Ruotolo and 21-year-old Brittanee Baker, both of Sheldon, are facing a charge of child endangerment. Prosecutors say Ruotolo was taking care of his daughter when he was angered by her crying and assaulted the child. The baby was treated and returned home. The next day she was found not breathing and with no pulse. She died later at a Sioux City hospital. Investigators say Ruotolo, Baker, and 49-year-old Stacie Hurlburt made up a story that the child had been injured by a lamp that had been knocked over by the family’s cats.
(Indianapolis, IN) -- Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says, “We may never see another one like him.” He talking about Hawkeye senior Luka Garza who was announced Thursday as the A-P college basketball national Player of the Year. Garza finished second after his junior year and took 50 of the 63 votes this time. Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois was second with six votes. Garza scored 24 points-a-game, took down eight-point-seven rebounds-a-game, and improved all of his shooting percentages, including 44-percent accuracy on 3-pointers. He finished as Iowa’s all-time career scoring leader with two-thousand-306 points and has had his number-55 jersey retired.