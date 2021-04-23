(Des Moines, IA) -- Polk County Judge David Porter has declared a mistrial in the triple-murder case against Marvin Esquivel Lopez. The prosecution didn’t object after the jury said members were “very far apart” on the murder charges he faced in the deaths of two children. Esquivel-Lopez is accused of killing Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter and five-year-old son. They were shot inside his Des Moines home in 2019. Esquivel-Lopez claimed the woman told him -she- killed her children. The mistrial doesn’t result in the charges being dismissed. The prosecution can try the case again.
(Palo, IA) -- Linn County neighbors say they’re not getting much information about plans for a 35-hundred acre solar farm. New Era Energy wants to re-purpose the Duane Arnold Nuclear power plant property in Palo. The company says the project would mean 300 new jobs during construction and would produce 690 megawatts of power by 2023. One homeowner says she first learned about the project through a community Facebook group and has never received any information from the company. A new Facebook page called “Not in our Backyards!” has about 400 members. A petition has been started by those who are in opposition.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The A-C-L-U of Iowa is suing the state over its law that denies Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming surgeries. The American Civil Liberties Union is suing on behalf of transgender Iowans Aiden Vasquez. His doctors have given their approval of surgery as a treatment for his gender dysphoria. The A-C-L-U argues denial of coverage is unconstitutional. The is the second time the group has sued. The first time it challenged the law, two years ago, the suit was dismissed because appeals hadn’t been exhausted yet.
(Pocahontas, IA) -- A Pocahontas County District judge has suspended the 10-year sentence he gave a man for shooting a short-barreled shotgun at another person. If Joshua J. Schmidt completes four years of probation the sentence will be dismissed. Schmidt had entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of going armed with intent. He was also sentenced for escaping the Pocahontas County Jail last September. He was captured after two days. When the 18-year-old Schmidt fired the weapon, he missed the target, then ran away.