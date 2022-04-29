(Davenport, IA) -- A 57-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to nearly 18 years in federal prison on child pornography charges. Court documents indicate Davenport Police received a tip about James Anthony Rogers, got search warrants and found evidence on his cell phone. According to a news release from the U-S Attorney’s Office, Rogers tried to contact 50 minor males, he engaged in sexually explicit conversations with them, tried to get them to send him nude photos and offered them money and alcohol if they’d meet him in person. Rogers pleaded guilty in October to distribution of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor.
(Des Moines, IA) -- State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, says U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer’s criticism of a district court judge who ruled against her bid to stay on the June Primary ballot was inappropriate. Finkenauer is one of three Democrats competing to run against Republican Senator Chuck Grassley in November. Sand says, “that judge did his job,” and “worked all weekend…in order to give whoever was going to be the losing party a chance to appeal.” Finkenauer called the judge a Republican who made a partisan decision that made a mockery of our democracy. A few days later, the Iowa Supreme Court overruled the decision that had invalidated three signatures on Finkenauer’s nominating petitions and her name WILL be on the June Primary ballot. A spokesman for Finkenauer's campaign has not responded to requests for comment on Sand’s statements.
(UNDATED) -- A group of Luther College students and professors are planning a 75-mile-long bike ride from Rochester, Minnesota, to Decorah tomorrow -- to raise money for Ukraine. Anita Tamang, a Luther College senior, is one of the event’s organizers. She says she was inspired by her Luther College anthropology professor, who is a native of Ukraine. Professor Maryna Nading still has family and friends in Ukraine who she says are resisting Russia’s invasion and inspiring others to do the impossible wherever they may be. The money raised by bike riders will go to the cancer clinic in Nading’s hometown in Ukraine -- where the professor’s mother works. You can find a link to the fundraising at radio-iowa-dot-com.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowans who love books might need to clear space on their “to read” shelves as tomorrow (Saturday) is Independent Bookstore Day and deals will abound. In central Iowa, a half dozen bookstores are banding together for a “Bookstore Crawl.” Jan Kaiser (KY-zer), of Beaverdale Books in Des Moines, says the celebration includes a bookstore passport which can bring discounts and prizes. Online book retailers may offer an endless number of titles and free shipping, but Kaiser says independent bookstores provide the personal touch many readers crave. The Central Iowa Independent Bookstore Crawl also involves: Dog-Eared Books in Ames, Pageturners Bookstore in Indianola, Storyhouse Bookpub in Des Moines' East Village, and Racoon River Press and Reading in Public Bookstore-Plus-Cafe, both with pop-ups in West Des Moines.