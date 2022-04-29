Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms likely. Some may be locally heavy, especially during the morning hours. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely early...storms becoming more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.