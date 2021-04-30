(Clarinda, IA) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections say synthetic drugs have been found at a state prison. They say a significant amount of material laced with a dangerous drug called K-2 was discovered by an investigation at the Clarinda Correctional Facility in southwest Iowa. About 60 inmates are believed to be involved in smuggling what is also known as synthetic marijuana into the prison. The drugs were found during a check of the mail coming into the facility. The Corrections Department says it is working to make changes to its inmate mail system.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 48-year-old Iowa man is charged with first-degree harassment for a January 5th voice mail message he left for Governor Kim Reynolds. Harvey Hunter Junior cites his First Amendment rights when defending his comments. Hunter is in legal trouble for saying Reynolds should be “hung for treason” for pushing what he called “this COVID scam.” He called the Republican governor a dictator, called her two derogatory names used for women, then said she needed to “be put in front of a firing squad.” Hunter turned himself in and pleaded not guilty. If convicted in his June trial he could serve up to two years in prison.
(New Sharon, IA) -- A former teacher and coach at the North Mahaska Community School District has resigned. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly conducting an investigation focused on Chris Sampson. He was an instructional coach and technology liaison in the district. The nature of the investigation hasn’t been revealed. The district’s superintendent says Sampson submitted his resignation Monday and the investigation isn’t linked to his employment with the district.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Opening Day for the Iowa Cubs can be the day minor league baseball fans protect themselves from COVID-19. When baseball returns to Principal Park next Tuesday the Triple-A Cubs are teaming up with Hy-Vee to make COVID-19 vaccines available to anybody. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s just looking for unique ways that health officials can go to locations where Iowans are gathering and open a mobile clinic there. The Cubs didn’t play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice President Randy Wehofer says the team hopes to fill the park before the summer ends and the best way to do that is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.