(Des Moines, IA) -- Advocates for victims of domestic violence and other crimes are urging lawmakers to dedicate more money to assist victims. There were 20 deaths in 2021 in Iowa that were attributed to domestic violence -- the highest level in ten years. Marti (MAR-tee) Anderson of Des Moines was director of Iowa’s Crime Victim Assistance program for 22 years before being elected to the Iowa House. She says victim service advocates need special skills, insight, and the capacity to help victims recover from physical, emotional, financial and often spiritual trauma. Anderson says the work is not for volunteers, as it requires special training -- and that costs money, but she says state funding for the Crime Victim Services division has been stuck at five million dollars a year since 2016.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill that would strengthen penalties for crimes against Iowans who are 60 or older has cleared its final legislative hurdle. The bill creates new criminal penalties for emotional abuse and neglect of elderly Iowans. Senator Julian Garrett of Indianola says the bill also makes it a crime when a person who is in a position of trust abuses that trust to misuse the assets of the older individual. Representative Dustin Hite of New Sharon says in 13 years as a lawyer, he’s seen cases of hucksters and even family members taking advantage of elderly Iowans. The bill has been a top priority for the A-A-R-P for several years. It won unanimous approval in the House and Senate and is headed to the governor for her signature.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Republican lawmaker who is not seeking re-election is urging colleagues who’ll return next year to make another try at passing a “Second Chances” bill. State Representative Terry Baxter of Garner says the bill would establish a list of guidelines for when Iowa governors have the power to release inmates who’ve been sentenced to life in prison. He told the chamber, “The ‘Good Book’ teaches that government needs both justice and mercy -- Iowa needs a comprehensive pathway to commute just a handful of (sentences for) those who’ve made a big difference in their life and done significant things to change.” Iowa governors have the general authority to commute, or shorten, life sentences, but rarely do. Baxter, who is an ordained minister, considers the “Second Chances” bill a piece of unfinished business as he ends his eight-year career in the Iowa House.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley was one of the final U-S senators to address the chamber before Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the U-S Supreme Court. He said her rulings indicate she’s a judicial activist and that’s why he voted “no” on Thursday. Grassley was among the handful of senators who gave speeches explaining their votes on Jackson’s nomination. Iowa’s other U-S Senator, Republican Joni Ernst, also opposed to Jackson’s nomination. But three Republicans, an independent, and every Democrat serving in the U-S Senate voted to confirm her.